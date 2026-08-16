Mumbai man stays 1 night in chawl, says ‘I will never complain about my life’

A Mumbai man's account of spending a night in a chawl has sparked a discussion on Reddit, with users sharing contrasting experiences of life in the city's traditional housing communities. The man described the lack of privacy and the noise around the area. (PTI)

In a Reddit post titled "I stayed in a chawl for 1 night and now I will never complain about my life", the user said he had visited a distant relative who lives in a chawl. Since it was already late at night, his relatives insisted that he stay over, which he agreed to.

He said that he was surprised by the living conditions. He claimed that 5-6 people slept in a single small room. He also described the lack of privacy and the noise around the area. However, he said that the experience that affected him the most came the following morning, when he had to use a shared toilet.

"The worst part of it all was when I woke up in morning and had to stand in line for toilet. There were 10 people ahead of me each carrying their own bucket," he wrote.

The man said that he eventually decided not to use the toilet because he "couldn't gather courage to stand in line". He also noted that his relatives and other residents appeared happy with their lives in the chawl and often spoke about the sense of community there. According to him, residents would say they were like a family and helped each other, unlike people living in flats.

Then, after returning to his own home, the man said that he felt grateful for having access to a private toilet and other everyday conveniences. "When I reached my flat and used the toilet I felt so blessed. I will never take these small things for granted now," he wrote.