Mangaluru Sep 19 Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday visited the Mangaluru fishing harbour, inspected operations and interacted with fishermen, fish sellers and trade association representatives. Karnataka CM Shivakumar visits Mangaluru fishing harbour, hears out fishermen’s demands

Shivakumar, accompanied by Health Minister and district-in-charge U T Khader, local leaders and representatives of the Dakshina Kannada Trawl Boat Fishermen's Association, visited the harbour around 5 am and walked through the jetties and dock areas.

He inspected the day's catch and sought details about fishing activities, harbour facilities and the problems faced by members of the fishing community.

He also received information from officials on the functioning of the harbour and the facilities available there.

The CM interacted with fishermen and fish traders and later handled a large peacock fish that had arrived at the harbour.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Shivakumar said he had come to understand the ground realities faced by those involved in catching, selling and trading fish.

Representatives of the fishing community submitted several demands relating to harbour infrastructure and livelihood issues.

Shivakumar said the government would examine the demands and work towards finding permanent solutions.

Separately, the CM took exception to the reported disruption of normal trading activities following his arrival at the harbour. He directed the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Mangaluru Police Commissioner to submit a report on the matter and said action would be taken against officials if it was found that routine harbour operations had been unnecessarily stopped due to security arrangements.

Shivakumar's visit came a day after the state Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, at which several decisions and proposals concerning coastal development were discussed.

Among the proposals highlighted during the visit were plans for a dedicated university focusing on maritime studies, fishing culture and the blue economy, besides increasing student capacity in maritime education programmes.

The blue economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean and coastal resources to drive economic growth, create jobs and protect the health of marine ecosystems.

The government has proposed passenger and cargo water transport, including a sea metro project, to strengthen coastal connectivity.

On fishing infrastructure, Shivakumar referred to demands for dredging the estuary mouth, locally known as Alve Bagilu, and resolving boat parking constraints at the harbour.

The government would look into improving facilities for fisherwomen, providing specialised hospital testing facilities and making dedicated ambulances available, he said.

The visit comes amid the state government's focus on coastal infrastructure and measures to address issues raised by the fishing community.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.