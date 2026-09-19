Indian woman in France compares Europe and US: ‘Choose the US for big money, Europe for work-life balance’

An Indian woman living in France has sparked a discussion online after sharing her perspective on choosing between Europe and the United States while moving abroad. She argued that people should first understand whether they are chasing higher earnings or a better work-life balance before deciding where to relocate. An Indian woman in France explained why Europe suited those seeking balance, while the US appealed to higher earners. (Instagram/mehaik_infrance)

(Also read: Indian woman explains why she decided to live in Germany over US: ‘Mujhe visa ka tension nahi chahiye’)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Mehaik, said Europe may not be the ideal destination for those whose primary goal is to maximise their income.

‘If you’re looking to make big money, US is the place for you’ "Don't come to Europe if you want to make money. Yes, I said what I said. And before you come for me, just hear me out. In most of the European countries, taxes are very high because the system over here is built around something entirely different. Schools are free, healthcare is almost free, universities, again, almost free, and work is just treated as work. It's something that you do to fund the life you actually want to live. Everyone has a hobby or is at least doing some kind of sport. Your weekends belong to you. Your boss is not going to text you at 10:00 PM regarding work," she said.

Comparing Europe with the US, she added, "So, if your goal is to maximise income, US is your answer. Higher salaries, fewer taxes, but you're practically paying for everything and probably working 60 hours a week to afford it."

Mehaik, who said she has been working in France for the past five years, also spoke about purchasing power and the importance of being clear about one's reasons for moving abroad.

"I live in France. I have been working here since the past five years, and I have a higher purchasing power than I would in India. As someone living abroad, I will always tell you to move abroad either for the experience or for the exposure, but you need to know why you're moving. If you're looking to make big money, then US is the place for you. If you're looking for a work-life balance, then you should choose Europe."

‘Know what you’re moving for’ In the caption accompanying the video, Mehaik further explained that different countries offer different trade-offs.

"Europe trades a chunk of your salary for things money can’t easily buy elsewhere, clean air, public transport that works, walkable cities, long holidays, the right to disconnect from work, affordable healthcare when you need it, and the feeling that your life doesn’t revolve around your job," she wrote.

She contrasted this with the US, saying, "The US trades those things for a higher ceiling, bigger salaries, faster wealth building, more individual freedom to win big or fail big. Neither is wrong. But choosing one while expecting the other is where the frustration starts. Know what you’re moving for. Then move."

Watch the clip here: