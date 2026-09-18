Indian woman shows deserted streets in US at 9 am: ‘You will get everything except people’

An Indian woman living in the United States has sparked a discussion online after sharing a video of unusually quiet streets at around 9 am, a time she said would typically be associated with office-goers, traffic and morning activity. An Indian woman shared the less glamorous side of life in the US, showing empty streets at 9 am. (Instagram/dil_mange_reels)

(Also read: Indian woman in US shares what 9-to-5 work culture is really like: ‘At 5 pm sharp, everyone leaves’)

In the clip, the woman pans the camera across her surroundings to show near-empty roads and streets, using the scene to talk about what she described as the less glamorous side of life abroad.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the video on her account @dil_mange_reels.

‘You will get everything except people’ “Look over here; you won't see a single person around. Look on this side as well. Yesterday, I posted a video showing what it looks like around 6:00 PM. Right now, I am showing you around 9:00 am, a time when people usually go to the office and there is hustle and bustle outside, but look at the state of things in America,” she is heard saying.

She went on to claim that such quiet surroundings were common across several parts of the country.

“It is like this everywhere, whether it is California, New York, or any other city. Except for a few places, this is the reality everywhere. If you want to come to America, make sure you come mentally very strong, because here, this is all you will see,” she added.

The woman also spoke about the loneliness some people may experience after moving abroad, despite having access to better earnings or material comforts.

“You will get money here, you will get a home, you will get everything except people. Even if you meet people, it will only be on their own time and convenience. Before coming here, definitely think twice, because things look very beautiful from a distance, but the reality becomes clear only when you experience it firsthand,” she said.

Watch the clip here: