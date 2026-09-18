Indian woman in US shares what 9-to-5 work culture is really like: ‘At 5 pm sharp, everyone leaves’

An Indian woman living in the United States has shared her observations about the country’s workplace culture, saying that employees generally stick closely to their scheduled working hours and leave the office as soon as the day ends. An Indian woman compared US and Indian work culture, saying a 9-to-5 job in America ended exactly at 5 pm. (Instagram/vlog_with_nirmala_)

Taking to Instagram, a woman named Nirmala posted a video comparing the 9-to-5 work culture in the US with what she has experienced in India. She said one of the things she appreciates most is how clearly professional and personal time are separated.

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‘No one works even a second past 5 pm’ Speaking about her experience, Nirmala said, “Friends, 9 to 5 here literally means 9 to 5. In India, even if our working hours are from 9 to 5, we often end up working a little longer, and employers sometimes expect us to stay beyond our scheduled hours. But here, 9 to 5 means exactly 9 to 5. No one works even a second past 5 pm. In fact, about 10 minutes before 5, people start packing up, and at exactly 5 pm, they leave. That’s simply how it works here.”

Her remarks highlighted what she described as a workplace environment where employees are not routinely expected to remain at work beyond their scheduled hours.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “5 pm means straight home. I really like this aspect of work culture in the US, where personal time is valued and working hours are respected.”

Watch the clip here: