Indian woman in US says owning a car is a ‘survival need’: ‘Having no car is equal to house arrest’

For many Indians, owning a car can be a matter of comfort or convenience, particularly in cities where buses, metros, autorickshaws and other modes of public transport are readily available. An Indian woman living in the United States, however, says her experience there completely changed the way she looked at car ownership. An Indian woman says owning a car in the US is a necessity, citing limited public transport and poor walkability. (Instagram/ca.drishtibaldeva)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Drishti Baldeva spoke about what she described as one of the biggest lifestyle differences between India and the US, saying that outside a few major American cities, owning a vehicle can quickly become a necessity.

‘It’s a survival need’ “In India, I used to think a car was a luxury, but after coming to the US, I realised it’s not a luxury - it’s a survival need. In India, every two minutes you can find a rickshaw, bus, e-rickshaw, metro, or anything at all to go anywhere,” Baldeva said.

She contrasted this with her experience in the US, adding, “Here, leave aside two or three cities like New York, and public transport in the rest of the US is almost non-existent. You have to wait up to 45 minutes for a bus, and walkability is virtually zero.”

Baldeva also pointed to the distances involved in carrying out everyday tasks. “Everything here is so spread out that you have to drive 10 miles just to get groceries. And if you take an Uber every day, it costs you around 50 to 60 dollars daily.”

She added that for newcomers, getting behind the wheel can quickly become a priority. “That’s why, whether you are a student or an engineer, within one month of landing, learning to drive and buying a car both become a necessity. So basically, in the US, having no car is equal to house arrest.”

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‘Honestly a culture shock’ Sharing the video, Baldeva wrote, “America has one rule: if you don’t drive, life gets hard. Coming from India, where an auto, metro or bus is usually just a few minutes away, this was honestly a culture shock.”

She further highlighted the additional expenses involved in owning a vehicle, including “Car + insurance + gas + maintenance”, and asked people whether they would prefer India’s public transport accessibility or America’s car-dependent lifestyle.

Watch the clip here: