Indian woman says Dubai road rule left her confused in India: ‘I was waiting for the driver to stop’
An Indian woman shared how Dubai’s road rules had changed the way she crossed streets.
An Indian woman living in Dubai has highlighted a simple traffic rule that, she says, completely changed the way she crosses roads. In a video shared on Instagram, Anushka compared pedestrian behaviour in Dubai with her experience in India, explaining how becoming accustomed to motorists stopping for people at crossings nearly landed her in trouble back home.
(Also read: Indian woman in Dubai shares list of things that cost less in India: 'Desi ghee, water filters and more')
‘Cars stopped the moment they saw me’
In the video, Anushka can be seen crossing a road in Dubai as vehicles come to a halt to allow her to pass. She jokingly points out how normal the practice has become for her while reflecting on the confusion she experienced after carrying the same habit to India.
"Because of this one rule in Dubai, I’ve narrowly avoided getting into an accident so many times in India. Which rule? I'll show you. Look at this - I'm crossing the road, and these cars stopped the moment they saw me. All of them. Brother, why? Keep driving straight, honk right over my head, blow your horn- why have you stopped? Now, because we've developed such a bad habit here, we don't even look while crossing the street because we know the car will stop. That’s what I was doing in India. And there, what I've had to hear from people... like, 'Why are you standing in the middle of the road?' Because I'm waiting for the driver in front of me to stop, while he's thinking that I will stop. This is Dubai."
Dubai habit followed her to India
Sharing the clip, Anushka explained that living in Dubai had made her so accustomed to pedestrian-friendly road behaviour that she momentarily forgot traffic dynamics could be very different elsewhere.
The caption read: "Living in Dubai changes you… especially your road-crossing habits! In Dubai, I got so used to cars stopping for pedestrians that I forgot India has a completely different traffic game. One innocent road crossing, a lot of angry drivers, and a lesson I definitely won’t forget!"
Watch the clip here:
Her light-hearted comparison struck a chord with social media users, many of whom focused on pedestrian safety and the importance of disciplined driving.
(Also read: Indian man tests Dubai's safety by leaving phone in an open convertible for 20 minutes. Here's what happened)
Internet reacts
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is how pedestrian safety should work.” Another said, “Dubai road discipline is on another level.” A third person commented, “Pedestrians really get priority there,” while another added, “This is why traffic discipline is so important.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More