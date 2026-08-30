Indian woman in Dubai shares list of things that cost less in India: 'Desi ghee, water filters and more'

Dubai is often seen as a shopping destination where visitors can find a range of products at lower prices, from luxury goods to international brands. However, an Indian woman living in Dubai has caught the internet's attention after highlighting several everyday products she believes are cheaper to buy in India. The woman shared a list of everyday products she believes are cheaper to buy in India. (Representational image)

In an Instagram video, the woman, Kanupriya Mehendiratta, shared a list of items she picked up during a week-long trip to India because she found them expensive or difficult to get in Dubai. "Just a little India haul I brought back to Dubai because... some things are just easier (and cheaper) to get in India," she wrote in the caption of the post.

"First is H&M clothes. H&M is literally half the price in India," Kanupriya said, claiming that she had seen similar co-ord sets at Dubai Mall but bought them in India for ₹2,000.

She then showed desi ghee, saying she could not find a good desi ghee brand in Dubai and therefore decided to bring it from India. Water filters were another item on her list. According to Kanupriya, they are "very expensive" in Dubai, and she bought them from Amazon India for around one-fourth of the price.

The woman also stocked up on Indian spices, noting that they are imported from India to Dubai anyway. "Yahan pe bhi India se hi import hote hain, so why not, you know, get it from India," she said.