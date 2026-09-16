Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw's photos go viral as many mourn NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash deaths

Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw are among the three dead after the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed on September 15. A third person on ground was also killed but the individual is yet to be identified. Another person was hurt and taken to a hospital but their condition remains unknown. Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw were identified as two of the three people who died in the NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash. (X/@Sofarrjo)

NBC Los Angeles confirmed the news about Moreno and Marciniw on air. The helicopter they were in, was covering the crash in Chatsworth where an SUV ploughed into the side of a Metro bus, killing two.

Footage from moments before the chopper crash surfaced and Moreno could be heard asking Marciniw whether he could pull the helicopter up, even as the camera began to shake at the moment of impact. A cause for the helicopter crash is not known and the FAA and NTSB have taken over the investigation.