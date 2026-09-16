‘You can't pull up?’: Chilling audio as video shows exact moment NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed
Chilling video from the moment of the helicopter crash in Los Angeles, California surfaced as one person on board was heard asking the pilot to ‘pull up’.
A chilling video shows the moment the helicopter crashed in Los Angeles, California. Audio shows a woman on board was asking the pilot about pulling up. NBC Los Angeles confirmed the helicopter that crashed on September 15 belonged to them. Earlier, the channel noted that they were unable to contact their pilot or people onboard their helicopter.
The helicopter crash left three people dead and one person was shifted to a hospital in unknown conditions. One of the people killed was someone on the ground. The identities of the victims have not been released yet. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the helicopter crash.
The helicopter was covering a vehicle crash in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, where an SUV ploughed into a Metro bus, leaving two dead.
Deep Dive
‘You can't pull up?': Audio captures panic before crash
The video shows aerial footage of the Chatsworth crash, before the camera zooms out. Then the video shows the helicopter losing altitude as the ground appears nearer.
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A woman's voice can be heard in the video telling the pilot to ‘pull’. Then she adds ‘What? You can’t pull up?'. The camera begins to shake as the helicopter crashes.
As per CBS News, the helicopter seemed to have landed on top of two shipping containers and many vehicles parked in the area. Notably, several choppers were flying over the Chatsworth SUV-Metro bus crash site when the incident took place.
The flames from the chopper crash was reportedly threatening four vehicles nearby before it was extinguished.
Why did the helicopter crash? Veteran shares insight
The official cause for the helicopter crash is not known as the matter remains under investigation with the NTSB and FAA. However, Zoey Tur – American broadcast reporter and commercial pilot who operated the freelance news company Los Angeles News Service – shared insights into what might have caused the helicopter to crash.
“I owned two of these helicopters- AS 350 B. If you listen, you could hear the low rotor RPM horn going off it appears this may be an engine failure,” she wrote in one post. She further added “If you listen, you could hear the low rotor RPM annunciator horn going off. You could also hear the engine rev down. This was an engine failure, and slow response into entering an auto -rotation by PiC. No survivors.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More