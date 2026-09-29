Spotify outage cause: Why isn't Spotify working right now? Music streaming app down for thousands of users

“We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out,” the company stated through its official status notification platform. However, the underlying cause of the malfunction remains presently indeterminate.

Spotify service disruptions reports commenced escalating at approximately 9:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, culminating in a total of 18,443 documented incidents by 10:24 a.m, Forbes reported.

Spotify is down According to Downdetector, the majority of issues are on the app, while several others are unable to connect to the server or stream audio.

Those impacted reported seeing a "Something went wrong" error message and being unable to access search and other features.

As of now, neither the expected time for a fix has not been confirmed. Depending on which aspect of the service is broken, you might be able to get Spotify to work by using its web player or another device.

If Spotify's isn't functioning for you then try using web player or another device, depending on which aspect of the service is problematic.

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Spotify outage reports see significant surge The worldwide service disruption appears to have materialized with considerable speed. DownDetector's analytical graph indicates that Spotify complaints remained relatively modest throughout the majority of the day, subsequently experiencing a pronounced surge during the evening hours of September 29.

The volume of reports documented by DownDetector reflects grievances filed by individual users and does not necessarily indicate that all Spotify subscribers have encountered service interruptions. Outage reports may additionally demonstrate variation depending on geographic location and the specific service component affected.

At the moment the screenshot was captured, Spotify had not released any official statement regarding the underlying cause of the service interruption or providing an estimated timeframe for service restoration.

Users encountering service difficulties are advised to attempt reconnecting to Spotify after a reasonable interval, as service functionality may be restored during the company's investigation and remediation of the documented concerns.