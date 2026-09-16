Chatsworth Los Angeles metro bus crash videos: Chilling visuals as 2 killed, many hurt after SUV ploughs into vehicle

At least two people were killed and many injured after a car ploughed into a bus in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on September 15. At least two people were killed when a SUV crashed into a LA Metro bus. (X/@AlertLosAngeles)

The crash took place at about 5pm at the intersection of West Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It involved an SUV and a Metro bus. The identities of the driver and the deceased have not been made public yet.

Videos showed the SUV, which KTLA reported was believed to be a Ford, stuck in the left side of the bus. Los Angeles city firefighters and law enforcement personnel were present on the scene with emergency crews treating the injured and white sheets being placed on the deceased.

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Several people were hurt in the incident and one person was reportedly stuck under the vehicle as well. The SUV has now been removed from the side of the bus. A total of six people have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

West Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue will be shut down for an unknown amount of time as the scene is investigated and cleared. Here are chilling videos from the Los Angeles crash.