Santa Clarita Bouquet Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Los Angeles County
A wildfire dubbed the Bouquet Fire is currently burning northeast of Santa Clarita in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, California.
Update: The Bouquet Fire burning in Los Angeles County has grown to approximately 100 acres, according to Incident Command.
A request has been made for two Type 3 engine strike teams, consisting of 10 wildland engines, as well as four Type 1 hand crews, according to Watch Duty.
The fire was first reported at around 2 p.m. local time on Saturday in the area of Bouquet Canyon Road, northeast of Santa Clarita.
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Initial report: A wildfire dubbed the Bouquet Fire is currently burning northeast of Santa Clarita in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, California. The blaze has burned approximately 15 acres so far. There are no evacuation warnings in effect at this time. See the map here.
What we know about the fire
The fire was first reported in the 34,800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at around 2 p.m. local time on Saturday. By 2:15 p.m., the fire had grown to approximately 5 acres. By 2:45 p.m., it had spread to about 15 acres and continued to burn toward the north.
Evacuations
According to Watch Duty, officials requested that evacuations begin in the area. However, no official evacuation warnings are currently in effect.
Witness reports
Several local residents and witnesses took to social media to report the blaze. Some also shared photos and videos.
One resident reported, "I’m at Lake Piru and I can see the smoke, I live off of bouquet Canyon and Haskell."
Another added, "Another fire surrounding our city, Santa Clarita, CA. I’ve seen numerous fires surround our city from every side- closest to 1/2 mile from our home."
A third resident wrote, "105 degrees brings fire danger. North of Santa Clarita. Bouquet Canyon. God bless the best firefighters in the Universe."
Another witness reported, "I'm finally hearing some helicopters going that way. Watch Duty puts it at 15 Acres but blowing North so away from most of us."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More