Santa Clarita Bouquet Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Los Angeles County

Update: The Bouquet Fire burning in Los Angeles County has grown to approximately 100 acres, according to Incident Command. Fire in Santa Clarita. (UnSplash)

A request has been made for two Type 3 engine strike teams, consisting of 10 wildland engines, as well as four Type 1 hand crews, according to Watch Duty.

The fire was first reported at around 2 p.m. local time on Saturday in the area of Bouquet Canyon Road, northeast of Santa Clarita.

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Initial report: A wildfire dubbed the Bouquet Fire is currently burning northeast of Santa Clarita in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, California. The blaze has burned approximately 15 acres so far. There are no evacuation warnings in effect at this time. See the map here.

What we know about the fire The fire was first reported in the 34,800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at around 2 p.m. local time on Saturday. By 2:15 p.m., the fire had grown to approximately 5 acres. By 2:45 p.m., it had spread to about 15 acres and continued to burn toward the north.

Evacuations According to Watch Duty, officials requested that evacuations begin in the area. However, no official evacuation warnings are currently in effect.

Witness reports Several local residents and witnesses took to social media to report the blaze. Some also shared photos and videos.

One resident reported, "I’m at Lake Piru and I can see the smoke, I live off of bouquet Canyon and Haskell."

Another added, "Another fire surrounding our city, Santa Clarita, CA. I’ve seen numerous fires surround our city from every side- closest to 1/2 mile from our home."

A third resident wrote, "105 degrees brings fire danger. North of Santa Clarita. Bouquet Canyon. God bless the best firefighters in the Universe."

Another witness reported, "I'm finally hearing some helicopters going that way. Watch Duty puts it at 15 Acres but blowing North so away from most of us."