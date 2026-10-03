Greer Fire video: Firefighters battle blaze at M&M Waste Oil Service in South Carolina; Is Wade Hampton Boulevard closed?
Firefighters battle a major blaze at M&M Waste Oil Service in Greer, South Carolina. Wade Hampton Boulevard is partially closed.
A major fire has erupted at M & M Waste Oil Service located in Greer, South Carolina, producing substantial smoke columns that rise into the atmosphere while firefighting teams from various departments make efforts to suppress the flames.
The incident occurred at a waste and recycling facility situated on East Wade Hampton Boulevard, with the Greer Fire Department reporting that personnel were dispatched to the site in response to reports regarding a commercial vehicle fire.
Greer Fire video shows large plumes of smoke
Pictures and videos from the incident location revealed a substantial plume of smoke emanating from an enclosed area adjacent to the facility. Flames were seen spreading across the ground surface and surrounding containers holding various materials. Firefighting personnel continue their presence at the location, actively working to suppress and control the fire.
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Is Wade Hampton Boulevard closed?
The fire has also created traffic disruptions in the surrounding area. The Greer Fire Department has implemented a closure on a portion of Wade Hampton Boulevard to allow emergency personnel to address the situation.
The public has been advised to reduce speed, remain vigilant, and provide adequate clearance for firefighting teams and other emergency responders to perform their duties.
The roadway closure is anticipated to persist throughout the duration of firefighting efforts. At this time, the fire department has not disclosed information regarding the fire's origin, the scope of destruction, or any potential injuries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More