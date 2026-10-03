Cornell 7: Innocent US Marine served with lawsuit in major blunder; family faces death threats - ‘I’m mostly scared’

An active-duty US Marine Corps sergeant from New York found himself wrongly named as a defendant in a gang rape case filed against Cornell University students — and his family is now facing a wave of unwanted contact and threats, as per a new report. A New York Marine, Matthew Ingalls, was mistakenly named in a lawsuit involving Cornell students, resulting in harassment for his family. (REUTERS)

On September 26, Victoria Ingalls received a 101-page lawsuit that incorrectly listed her son, Matthew Ingalls, among seven Cornell students being sued by a former student who claims she was drugged, assaulted, and mistreated at a fraternity gathering in October 2024, reported The Free Press. The lawsuit was filed by a plaintiff going by Jane Doe earlier this month.

But there was a mix-up. Victoria Ingalls' son — a 23-year-old Marine Corps sergeant — had never attended the Ivy League university. It turns out that court documents were delivered to the wrong Matthew Ingalls, and his mother's address upstate in New York was mistakenly recorded in the court records.