Trump announces $90 checks for 20 million ‘wonderful’ people: Who are eligible for one-time payment?

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that more than 20 million "wonderful seniors" will get $90 checks this month to help with their Medicare premium payments. Seniors eligible for Medicare Part B will receive a one-time $90 payment, funded by the Medicare Improvement Fund. (AP Photo)

Seniors who qualify for Medicare Part B coverage will receive this one-time payment through either direct deposit or a mailed check, thanks to the Medicare Improvement Fund that was set up back in 2008, as per the White House.

Trump described the Medicare Improvement Fund as “a pointless ‘Slush Fund’ that has only been used by Dumocrats in Congress to pay for the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse for their Special Interest friends, and drive up Healthcare costs.”

“We are finally using this Fund, along with my Most Favored Nations Deals, to substantially LOWER costs for our Seniors,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Who will get this one-time payment? More than 20 million older Americans are expected to receive a one-time payment from Trump. Seniors whose Medicaid already covers their premiums or who pay an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount won't be eligible.

“I pledged to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security, which were on the verge of RUIN by Joe Biden, who foolishly and maliciously let tens of millions of Illegal Aliens into our Country, and we are doing just that for America’s Seniors,” Trump said.

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Trump's announcement to seniors on Friday evening following his administration's earlier decision to distribute $500 checks to approximately 950,000 people enrolled in Obamacare. This initiative is based on claims that the Biden administration overcharged user fees to insurance companies, which subsequently passed those higher costs along to consumers.

Are these checks different from Refund ‘Checks’? The POTUS explained that the $90 senior payment is different from the equally significant Refund 'Checks' being sent to One Million Americans who paid too much for their Unaffordable Care Act plans under Joe Biden's administration.

“Because I delivered on this very important issue for the American People, they can also rest assured the highly popular $5,000 Trump Dividend will be distributed to every US citizen if, and when, the Republicans win the Midterm Elections!,” Trump added.