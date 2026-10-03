Trump announces $90 checks for 20 million ‘wonderful’ people: Who are eligible for one-time payment?
President Trump announced that over 20 million seniors will receive $90 checks this month to assist with Medicare premiums.
President Donald Trump declared on Friday that more than 20 million "wonderful seniors" will get $90 checks this month to help with their Medicare premium payments.
Seniors who qualify for Medicare Part B coverage will receive this one-time payment through either direct deposit or a mailed check, thanks to the Medicare Improvement Fund that was set up back in 2008, as per the White House.
Trump described the Medicare Improvement Fund as “a pointless ‘Slush Fund’ that has only been used by Dumocrats in Congress to pay for the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse for their Special Interest friends, and drive up Healthcare costs.”
“We are finally using this Fund, along with my Most Favored Nations Deals, to substantially LOWER costs for our Seniors,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Who will get this one-time payment?
More than 20 million older Americans are expected to receive a one-time payment from Trump. Seniors whose Medicaid already covers their premiums or who pay an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount won't be eligible.
“I pledged to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security, which were on the verge of RUIN by Joe Biden, who foolishly and maliciously let tens of millions of Illegal Aliens into our Country, and we are doing just that for America’s Seniors,” Trump said.
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Trump's announcement to seniors on Friday evening following his administration's earlier decision to distribute $500 checks to approximately 950,000 people enrolled in Obamacare. This initiative is based on claims that the Biden administration overcharged user fees to insurance companies, which subsequently passed those higher costs along to consumers.
Are these checks different from Refund ‘Checks’?
The POTUS explained that the $90 senior payment is different from the equally significant Refund 'Checks' being sent to One Million Americans who paid too much for their Unaffordable Care Act plans under Joe Biden's administration.
“Because I delivered on this very important issue for the American People, they can also rest assured the highly popular $5,000 Trump Dividend will be distributed to every US citizen if, and when, the Republicans win the Midterm Elections!,” Trump added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More