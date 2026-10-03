US visa bond: Is India affected from $20,000 deposit rule? Check full list

The US has implemented modifications to its visa bond programme, mandating that qualified candidates from 50 nations submit a refundable monetary guarantee ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 before the issuance of designated B1/B2 business and leisure visas. The US visa bond program now mandates a monetary guarantee from qualified individuals in 50 nations for B1/B2 visas, effective October 2026. (AFP)

The State Department finalized its comprehensive roster on October 2, 2026. The initiative functions pursuant to Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and was established as a permanent measure via a conclusive regulation that became effective on August 3, 2026.

What is US visa bond? A US visa bond represents a monetary deposit that certain applicants are obligated to submit in order to qualify for a B1/B2 visa. The B1/B2 classification encompasses temporary stays for commercial purposes and leisure travel.

For people from nations included on the specified roster who otherwise satisfy visa eligibility requirements, a US consular official possesses the authority to mandate a bond ranging from $10,000 to $20,000. The precise amount is determined during the visa interview process.

The bond functions distinctly from a visa application fee. It may be returned provided that the traveler adheres to all stipulated conditions, including departure from the US prior to the expiration of the authorized stay. However, submission of the bond does not assure that visa approval will be granted.

The Department of State has warned prospective applicants against submitting any financial contributions before receiving explicit instruction from a consular official. Those applicants who are required to submit a bond must complete the Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 and remit payment via the authorized Pay.gov platform.

Why has US launched US visa bond? The United States has implemented this bond requirement in response to documented visa overstay patterns. According to the State Department, the initiative directly addresses B1/B2 visa overstay rates identified in the Department of Homeland Security's Entry/Exit Overstay Report. The regulation aims to guarantee that temporary visitors maintain their nonimmigrant status and depart the country as scheduled.

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Individuals who secure a bond must also comply with specific entry and exit requirements. They are required to use designated commercial airports, including qualifying CBP preclearance facilities, for both arrival and departure. Under the bond conditions, travelers cannot enter or leave through land borders, seaports, charter flights, or general aviation services.

Is India mentioned on visa bond list? India does not appear on the current US visa bond list. Indian passport holders are therefore not required to post a visa bond based solely on their nationality under the existing programme. The updated list encompasses 50 nations distributed across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific regions, with India notably absent from this designation.

US visa bond: Which countries are affected? The 50 affected nations include:

Region Countries South Asia Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal

Africa Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Asia/Central Asia Cambodia, Georgia, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan

Caribbean/Americas Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Venezuela

Pacific Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu