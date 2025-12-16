US B1/B2 applicant secures visa in 3 minutes after initial rejection, shares key tips for smooth interview

Obtaining a US visa is often seen as a difficult process, especially for first-time applicants. Despite being turned down on his first attempt, a Reddit user claimed to have received a B1/B2 tourist visa in a matter of minutes at the US consulate in Delhi. In a comprehensive post, whose authenticity cannot be verified by HT.com, the Redditor recounted the details of his second application process and what he believed contributed to his success. A Redditor detailed his quick B1/B2 visa approval in Delhi after a previous rejection(Unsplash)

The user mentioned that the visa interview was brief and straightforward, noting that the visa officer did not request any documents other than his passport.

While he was waiting for his turn, the user observed another applicant in front of him, a startup founder, whose situation seemed uncertain initially but ultimately received approval.

B1/B2 tourist visa: What was the applicant's experience of visa interview in Delhi?

According to the Reddit user, the visa officer inquired about standard topics such as his employment, travel intentions, income, and past international trips. The whole conversation took only a few minutes.

“He was typing on the keyboard for a bit and then approved the visa,” the user mentioned.

He further noted that no additional documents were requested during the interview.

Compared to his first interview earlier in the year with the second interview, he mentioned that the first interview took place in February at the Mumbai consulate when he was 22 years old, unmarried, had never traveled abroad, and had a somewhat low income.

During the first B1/B2 visa interview, he reported feeling nervous and having trouble speaking clearly.

Many things had changed by the time of his second attempt in December. He had received a promotion, an increase in pay, and company-sponsored projects that had taken him to three other nations. The second interview took place in Delhi and lasted about three minutes.

B1/B2 tourist visa: What questions were asked during the interview?

The applicant disclosed the general topics discussed during the meeting with the visa officer. These encompassed: Reason for traveling to the United State, current position and employment information, prior international travel experience, his family history, and monthly net salary,

Following the entry of notes into the system, the officer granted approval for the visa, as per the Redditor.

B1/B2 applicant shares tips

In addition to interview preparation, the user offered logistical guidance based on his expertise at the Delhi consulate.

The applicant advised having a file bag with all relevant documents, carrying some cash and a water bottle to calm your nerves while standing in queues.

He also advised reducing personal things, showing up at the embassy 30 to 40 minutes before the scheduled meeting time, and remaining composed in spite of the large lines and tense exchanges taking place outside the consulate.

It is now mandatory for applicants to provide their social media history before entering the US. According to the US new social media vetting rule, travelers are required to have Social media identifiers from the past five years, phone numbers used in the last five years, and email addresses used throughout the last ten years.