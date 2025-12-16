US issues major update for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants, ‘You must undertake…’

The United States Department of State has declared that effective December 15, all applicants for H-1B and H-4 visas will be required to undergo an ‘online presence review’ as part of their application procedure. US to Require Online Presence Review for H-1B and H-4 Visa Applicants Starting December 15.

On December 9, the US Embassy in India announced the cancellation and rescheduling of visa appointments before the enforcement of the social media screening mandate from December 15.

As a result, there has been a complete suspension of all visa appointments, with the most considerable effect on H-1B visa holders. Indian H-1B visa holders are presently stranded in the country due to their inability to obtain visa stamps at the consulate.

Here's what US Embassy in India said

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in India stated that the Department of State currently performs online presence verifications for visa categories related to students and exchange visitors, including F, M, and J. Beginning on December 15, this assessment will also include applicants for H-1B and H-4 visas.

This announcement comes in the wake of a recent ruling by the Trump administration that mandates social media screening for all H-1B and H-4 applicants, introducing new uncertainty for numerous workers and their families.

“The Department of State conducts thorough vetting of all visa applicants, including an online presence review of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant classifications. Beginning December 15, we are expanding the online presence review to all specialty occupation temporary worker (H-1B) visa applicants and their dependents in the H-4 visa classification,” the representative said.

All applicants subject to detailed security review

The embassy emphasized that every case is subject to a thorough security assessment.

In each visa application, the embassy will allocate the required time to confirm that the applicant does not present a threat to the safety and security of the United States and that he or she has convincingly demonstrated eligibility for the requested visa, including the intention to participate in activities that align with the admission criteria, the statement further noted.

The spokesperson further stated that the Department of State "regularly shifts appointments as needed to match resource availability" and promptly notifies impacted applicants of any modifications.

This explanation comes after a public notice released by Mission India on X on Tuesday, cautioning applicants against attending their previously arranged appointment dates.