Many H-1B visa applicants' interviews cancelled as US enforces new social media screening rules

A new round of uncertainty has hit H-1B workers and their families just days before the United States begins mandatory social-media checks for these visa categories. The Trump administration's rule, which takes effect on December 15, has triggered widespread rescheduling of visa interviews, leaving many applicants suddenly stranded. With 85,000 visas revoked since January, immigration lawyers advised against international trips, leaving many applicants in limbo just days before the new rules take effect.

Immigration lawyers said that consulates around the world, including those in Hyderabad and Chennai, have cancelled interview appointments originally set for mid to late December 2025. Many of these slots have now been pushed as far as March 2026, dramatically disrupting travel plans.

In this regard, the US Embassy in India had posted a message on X, writing, “ATTENTION VISA APPLICANTS - If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date. Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate.”

According to some attorneys, the people affected include professionals preparing to join new employers, as well as H-1B holders who briefly travelled to India for personal reasons and now need their visas stamped to return. Some had flown in for family events such as weddings; others were visiting to accompany elderly parents back to India for the winter, a report by The Times of India said.

The US State Department had earlier announced that every H-1B visa applicant and each accompanying H-4 dependent will be subject to compulsory social-media screening beginning December 15. To enable this scrutiny, applicants must ensure their online profiles are set to “public.”

Hence, consulates appear to be reducing the number of interviews they conduct each day, prompting a wave of cancellations. Because of the resulting backlog, immigration law firms are advising foreign nationals to avoid international trips unless absolutely necessary. There have also been some sporadic cases where visas of individuals already living in the US have reportedly been revoked because of social-media activity.

This is not the first time visa processing has slowed due to similar policies. On May 27, the State Department temporarily halted scheduling of fresh interviews for student and exchange-visitor visas (F, M, and J classifications) while it revised its social-media screening rules. Although appointments resumed in June, they did so under stricter vetting requirements.

In similar news, the United States has cancelled a staggering 85,000 visas since the beginning of the year. The update came through an announcement on X by the US State Department, which signalled that the stepped-up enforcement measures are set to continue.

“85,000 visa revocations since January. President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop anytime soon,” the State Department posted.