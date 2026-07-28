Social Security 2027 COLA forecast cut: Good news and bad news for retirees as inflation outlook changes

Many retired Americans depend heavily on Social Security for their monthly income, and some retirees get 100% of their retirement income from these benefits. Because of this, every year's Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) announcement is very important for retirees. Social Security 2027 COLA forecast has been lowered, but easing inflation could benefit retirees. (AFP)

In 2026, Social Security beneficiaries received a 2.8% COLA, which increased their monthly benefits to help match rising living costs, according to The Motley Fool. Many seniors were hoping that the 2027 COLA would be higher than the 2026 increase. The latest projections bring both good and bad news for retirees.

2027 COLA forecast lowered The bad news is that one major forecast for the 2027 COLA has been lowered, meaning retirees may receive a smaller increase than previously expected. The good news is that a lower COLA forecast may also mean that inflation is slowing down, which could reduce pressure from rising prices.

Social Security COLAs are calculated using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, reviewed the June CPI-W data, which was released in July. After reviewing the June inflation data, the Senior Citizens League kept its 2027 COLA estimate unchanged at 3.8%, according to The Motley Fool.

Also read: Social Security COLA 2027 could raise retirees' checks by $77 a month as experts push for formula change

Mary Johnson cuts estimate Independent Social Security analyst Mary Johnson had earlier predicted a much larger 4.7% COLA for 2027. After the June CPI-W report, Mary Johnson lowered her forecast from 4.7% to 3.7%. The drop from 4.7% to 3.7% is considered a significant downgrade in her prediction. Even with the revised estimate, a 3.7% or 3.8% COLA would still be higher than the 2.8% increase given in 2026.

However, retirees who were expecting a raise above 4% may now be disappointed because that outcome appears less likely. The report says that if the final 2027 COLA ends up in the 3% range, it would likely show that inflation cooled during the summer months. Lower inflation could bring relief because retirees living on fixed incomes would not have to deal with rapidly rising prices.

Why inflation matters Social Security determines its annual COLA using third-quarter CPI-W data, meaning inflation readings from July, August and September are especially important. If Mary Johnson's lower estimate proves accurate, it would suggest inflation slowed during those key summer months.

On the other hand, if the final COLA is higher than Mary Johnson's 3.7% forecast or the Senior Citizens League's 3.8% estimate, it would likely mean inflation increased again during July, August and September, according to The Motley Fool. Higher inflation would raise the cost of everyday necessities and could put additional financial pressure on retirees.

When official COLA arrives The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the official 2027 COLA in mid-October. At the same time, the agency is also expected to announce other annual Social Security changes, including a new earnings test limit and a new maximum monthly benefit.

The Social Security COLAs are generally a mixed outcome for retirees because larger benefit increases usually happen when prices are rising faster. Likewise, smaller COLAs usually come during periods of more moderate inflation.

Extra retirement tips The COLAs are not designed to make retirees financially better off. Instead, their main purpose is to help Social Security beneficiaries keep up with changes in the cost of living. The Motley Fool also highlights a promotional claim that some little-known Social Security strategies could increase retirement income. It says, "The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook".

"If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings." according to The Motley Fool. It also says, "But a handful of little-known 'Social Security secrets' could help ensure a boost in your retirement income." For example: “One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year!"

It further says, "Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after." Many Americans leave retirement money unclaimed and encourage readers to learn more about retirement strategies, according to The Motley Fool.