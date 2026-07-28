iOS 26.6 update fixes nearly 90 security flaws: Why iPhone users should update now

Apple has released iOS 26.6 for iPhones with nearly 90 security fixes. The update does not bring many new features, but it focuses on fixing bugs and improving security. This is one of the final iPhone updates before iOS 27 launches later this year. The update also prepares iPhones for some Siri features that are expected to arrive with iOS 27. Apple's iOS 26.6 update fixes nearly 90 security flaws, including major WebKit and Kernel bugs, giving iPhone users strong reasons to update now. (AI Generated Image)

Apple has not shared detailed information about all the security flaws. The company usually keeps such details limited so that iPhone users have time to install the update before hackers learn how to exploit the bugs.

WebKit security fixes in iOS 26.6 Cybersecurity experts say the biggest fixes are related to WebKit. WebKit is the engine that powers Apple's Safari browser, and these flaws are considered the most dangerous because attackers often target web browsers, according to Daniel Card, cybersecurity consultant at Xservus Limited, as quoted by Forbes.

One important WebKit flaw fixed in iOS 26.6 is CVE-2026-64730. This bug could allow an attacker to perform UI spoofing if a user visits a website containing malicious framed content, according to Apple's support page. UI spoofing can trick users by making fake websites or fake pop-up windows look genuine. This can make people believe they are entering passwords or personal information into a trusted page.

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Major iPhone security bugs fixed Apple also fixed several serious problems in the iPhone's Kernel. The Kernel is the core part of the iOS operating system that manages important system functions. One Kernel flaw, CVE-2026-64735, could allow a remote attacker to bypass network filters. This could weaken security protections on a device, cited by Forbes.

Another Kernel flaw, CVE-2026-64721, could let an app access sensitive user data. Apple fixed this issue in iOS 26.6. Apple also patched a serious ImageIO vulnerability tracked as CVE-2026-43818. The flaw involves an integer overflow that could allow arbitrary code execution when an iPhone processes a specially crafted malicious image.

Why image bugs are dangerous Experts say image-processing flaws are especially dangerous because phones automatically process every image they receive. Attackers can sometimes use such vulnerabilities together with spyware attacks. Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET, explained why image bugs matter. He said, "We tend to think of photos as harmless, but in fact a phone has to process every image it receives," according to Jake Moore, quoted by Forbes.

Moore said that although such attacks are unlikely, image flaws can still become dangerous. He said, "Although Apple hasn’t said any of these ImageIO flaws have actually been exploited, in iOS 26.6 they are rightly patching weaknesses before they become a potential attack vector — which is exactly what you want from a security update".

AI helped find security flaws The update also fixes apps that were accessing information they should not have been able to access. According to Jake Moore, some apps were abusing permissions rather than acting like traditional malware. Moore explained that many cyber threats do not involve viruses. He said, "Most people think of cyberattacks as malware, whereas actually it is often permission abuse by seemingly harmless apps," according to Jake Moore, quoted by Forbes.

Artificial intelligence also helped discover one of the security flaws. The vulnerability CVE-2026-64757 was credited to Milad Nasr and Nicholas Carlini with Claude, Anthropic. The iOS 26.6 update comes about a month after Apple released iOS 26.5.2. That earlier update focused only on security fixes.

Why you should update now Experts say users should focus on the type of flaws fixed rather than the total number. According to Daniel Card, the WebKit vulnerabilities are especially important because attackers can use them in phishing campaigns. Card urged iPhone users to install the update as soon as possible. He said, "The WebKit bugs are the reason users should care, as they can be leveraged by phishing kits for example".

Card also advised users to make sure their phones are ready for the update. He said, "I'd say two things to people: Make sure your phones have enough storage to update. Make sure your devices are patching — it only takes a few minutes," according to Daniel Card, quoted by Forbes.