Where is Melania Trump? First lady missing from public eye for a month

First lady Melania Trump has not been seen in public for around a month, skipping several high-profile Washington events, raising questions about where she has been. First lady Melania Trump has not made a public appearance after July 19. (Getty Images via AFP)

Melania Trump's recent absences Melania Trump did not attend Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on July 28. She also skipped the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association dinner on July 24 and was absent when the remains of four US service members were received by their families during a dignified transfer ceremony on July 22.

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When was Melania Trump last seen? Melania Trump was last seen in public on July 19, when she joined President Donald Trump at the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

She was also seen at Trump's July 4 “Salute to America 250” celebration on the National Mall.

In June, Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn, where she sat ringside with members of the Trump family and UFC President Dana White. In April, she attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but the event was cut short after gunfire was reported outside. Secret Service agents then escorted her, Trump and other officials out of the ballroom.

The US Secret Service previously told Newsweek it is aware of an Iran-linked video targeting Melania Trump, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. “The Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” said Nate Herring, a lead public affairs specialist with the Secret Service.

“Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

However, there is no public indication that the first lady's month absence is linked to the reported Iranian threat.

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How many public appearances has she made in 2026? As per Newsweek, the first lady has appeared in public at 34 events so far in 2026. The Daily Beast's separate analysis found she had been seen in public 38 days this year, averaging roughly one public appearance every six days.

Some of her public appearances were linked to her documentary ‘Melania’, including its premiere at the Kennedy Center. In February, she joined Trump at Fort Bragg to honor military personnel involved in the US operation in Venezuela that captured then-President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In March, she attended a dignified transfer ceremony for service members killed during Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing US military campaign in Iran. She appeared at the ceremony with Trump, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance.

According to The Daily Beast’s analysis, she appeared in public 47 times in 2025 following her husband’s January 20 inauguration.

It is not currently clear when the first lady will next appear at a public event.