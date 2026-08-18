Where is Marcello Martinez? AMBER alert issued for 7-month-old boy abducted by father in Vancouver

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for Marcello Martinez, a missing seven-month-old child who was abducted by his father early Sunday morning, August 16. The Washington State Patrol said that Marcello was taken by 37-year-old Raul Martinez around 5:00-6:00 am Sunday in the Hazel Dell area of Vancouver. The two have not been seen since. Where is Marcello Martinez? AMBER alert issued for 7-month-old child abducted by his father, Raul Martinez, in Vancouver (Clark County Sheriff's Office, Washington State/Facebook)

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Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that Raul had violated a domestic violence no contract order against the child’s mother, Fox 12 reported. He allegedly robbed and assaulted both her and Marcello before leaving with the child,

What we know about the suspect and the victim Raul is about 5 feet six inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing tight sweatpants, a white shirt, and a blue or green jacket.

Marcello is about 2 feet tall and 16 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue onesie with the words “Grandmas are the best” in neon.