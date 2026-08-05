What happened to Aryana Trevino Martinez? Missing 2-year-old found dead after San Antonio AMBER Alert
Authorities continue to investigate the case of two-year-old Aryana Trevino Martinez, who disappeared from her family's San Antonio home and was found dead.
The death of two-year-old Aryana Trevino Martinez has left San Antonio residents searching for answers after an AMBER Alert ended with the toddler being found dead near the area where she was reported missing on Sunday. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation remains active. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the child's cause of death.
Police issued an AMBER Alert on Sunday evening after Aryana disappeared from a residence on the city's North Side. Hours later, officers located her unresponsive in a nearby brushy area.
Officials pronounced her dead shortly after midnight Monday, bringing the overnight search to a tragic end.
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What happened to Aryana Trevino Martinez?
The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said Aryana was reported missing from the 4700 block of Allegheny Drive, near Balcones Heights, on Sunday evening. Officers were told by relatives that the toddler had wandered away from the residence.
An AMBER Alert was then issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety at approximately 7:45 pm on Sunday. Authorities said that Aryana was wearing a black top and leopard-print pants when she disappeared. SAPD later held a news conference near Glenoaks Elementary School as officers continued searching the neighborhood.
Around 6:35 am Monday, SAPD announced that the child had been found in a brushy area near the location where she was reported missing. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that Aryana was pronounced dead at 12:12 am Monday.
Officials said the exact location and the cause of death are being withheld pending further examination.
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Investigation continues as police await autopsy results
Authorities have released a few additional details about what happened in the hours between Aryana's disappearance and the discovery of her body.
SAPD told MySA on Tuesday that the investigation remains active and that no further information is available for release at this time. Detectives continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the toddler's death.
Police also said Aryana's family has been cooperative throughout the investigation. Officials have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects.
Community plans vigil to remember Aryana
The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of grief across San Antonio.
A public candlelight vigil was held on Tuesday evening organized by Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach (EFAO) and Last Chance Ministries.
Pamela Allen, CEO of EFAO, told MySA that donations for the family will also be accepted during the vigil to help cover funeral and related expenses.
She said, “If the public would like to bless the family monetarily, we can collect and get to the family to cover expenses.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More