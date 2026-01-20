Who are Lue Moua and Kongmeng Vang? DHS seeks public's help to catch ‘sexual predators’ at large in St. Paul, Minnesota

“These two individuals are the definition of the WORST OF THE WORST. If you have seen either of them, help DHS law enforcement remove them from Minnesota’s streets,” it added.

“Sexual predators remain AT LARGE in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lue Moua, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, is wanted for sexual assault of a minor, rape, kidnapping, and domestic violence. Kongmeng Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, is wanted for sexual assault, gang activity, and assault,” Homeland Security wrote on X.

The DHS shared wanted posters for both the suspects, asking for the public’s help to apprehend them. The post also shared details about the suspects’ crimes.

The Department of Homeland Security is searching for two illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds who are at large in Minnesota. DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in an X post that Lue Moua and Kongmeng Vang are “convicted sex offenders” who have “final orders of removal from an Immigration Judge.”

Anyone with information about Vang and Moua’s whereabouts is urged to call the ICE tip line 1-866-347-2423.

ICE arrest of elderly US citizen in connection with the investigation A video of ICE officers dragging out ChongLy Thao, a 56-year-old naturalized US citizen, in connection with the same investigation has sparked outrage. The DHS said that Thao, who was barely-clothed at the time of the arrest in freezing temperature, “lives with these two convicted sex offenders at the site of the operation,” and was dragged out after he “refused to be fingerprinted or facially ID’d.”

“As with any law enforcement agency, it is standard protocol to hold all individuals in a house of an operation for safety of the public and law enforcement," McLaughlin said in a statement.

DHS published wanted posters for two men targeted in the investigation, one of who previously lived at the house but moved out, relatives close to the situation revealed, describing him as the ex-husband of a member of the Thao family.

Thao's family, however, dismissed the DHS’ claims, saying in a statement, according to social media posts, that Thao “does not live with, nor has he ever lived with, the individuals DHS claims were targets of this operation.”