Who is ChongLy Thao? Video of US citizen being dragged out of home by ICE in Minnesota sparks outrage; DHS responds

The video of a barely-clothed Minnesota man being dragged out of his home into the snow by ICE officers has sparked outrage. The man has been identified as ChongLy Thao, 56, a naturalized US citizen who goes by the name Scott, according to Reuters. He was returned home later on Sunday without an explanation or apology, he said. Who is ChongLy Thao? Video of US citizen being dragged out of home by ICE in Minnesota sparks outrage (GoFundMe)

Who is ChongLy Thao? Thao is a Hmong man born in Laos. He revealed that his parents brought him from Laos to the United States in 1974 when he was four-years-old. He became a US citizen in 1991.

“They just took me out there with no clothes on and then just covered with my grandson’s blanket. Yeah, they just took me out there, and I was like, ‘Man, this is, this is embarrassing,” Thao recalled, according to NBC News.

"I was praying. I was like, God, please help me, I didn't do anything wrong. Why do they do this to me? Without my clothes on," Thao told Reuters.

Videos of the incident show Thao, who was barely clothed and only covered in a blanket, being led out of the house by ICE agents. He was wearing only boxer shorts and Crocs on his feet, and officers refused to let him put more clothes on despite the freezing temperature outside.

Read More | ICE arrests NYC council staffer during ‘routine immigration appointment,’ Mamdani calls it ‘assault on our democracy’

Thao said he was singing karaoke when there was a loud noise at the door. He, along with his family, hid in a bedroom where ICE agents found him. He said he was trying to find his ID as officers escorted him out of the house.

Thao said that officers took his fingerprints and a head shot in the car before returning him to his home.

"We came here for a purpose, right? ... To have a bright future. To have a safe place to live," Thao said. "If this is going to turn out to be America, what are we doing here? Why are we here?"

Thao’s sister-in-law, Louansee Moua, described the ordeal in a Facebook post. She referred to Thao as Saly in the post.

“ICE came to my brother-in-law Saly’s apartment, broke down the door, trashed the place, handcuffed him, and put a gun to his daughter-in-law’s head. They did not allow him to put on proper clothing and forced him outside in freezing weather,” Moua wrote, noting that Thao has no criminal record.

“ICE drove him around for nearly an hour, questioned him, and fingerprinted him. Only after all of that did they realize he had no criminal history and no reason to be detained. They then dropped him back off at his apartment like nothing happened,” she added. “We believe they were looking for someone who previously lived there, but instead of asking for identification, they chose violence, intimidation, and humiliation.”