JD Vance warns ‘radicals' who are 'threatening' ICE officers after Minneapolis shooting

In a post on X, Vance wrote, “I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them.” He continued, “To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we're going to work even harder to enforce the law.”

Vice President JD Vance threw his support behind the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday evening following a fatal shooting by an ICE officer in Minneapolis , where a 37-year-old woman was killed during a traffic stop, as reported by Newsweek.

Minneapolis ICE shooting incident: What happened? The shooting occurred on a residential street in south Minneapolis near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, less than a mile from the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020, as reported by Newsweek. Videos of the incident circulating on social media show ICE agents surrounding a vehicle that had stopped in the middle of the road.

One agent can be seen demanding that the driver exit the car and attempting to open the door, but teh SUV reverses and then moves forward. Moments later, an officer positioned in front of the vehicle draws a firearm and fires at the car.

It is unclear whether the agent standing in front of the vehicle was struck as it moved slowly forward, but he remained set on his feet. Three gunshots are audible before the SUV crashes, after which agents at the scene could be heard stating that the woman driving the car had “no pulse.”

The Minneapolis City Council identified the woman as Renee Nicole Good, a US citizen and mother of a 6-year-old child. City council said, “Renee was a resident of our city who was out caring for her neighbors this morning and her life was taken today at the hands of the federal government,” in a statement.