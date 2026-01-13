ICE arrests NYC council staffer during ‘routine immigration appointment,’ Mamdani calls it ‘assault on our democracy’

A City Council staffer was arrested while attending an appointment with immigration officials on Long Island Monday afternoon, January 12, Speaker Julie Menin said at a press conference, as reported by The City. Zohran Mamdani said he was “outraged” by the incident, and called for the person’s release. ICE arrests NYC council staffer during ‘routine immigration appointment,’ Zohran Mamdani calls it ‘assault on our democracy’ (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The employee was detained by federal immigration officials during an immigration appointment in Bethpage, Nassau County. Menin said in a statement released by the New York City Council, “This afternoon, a City Council employee was detained by federal immigration officials at a routine immigration appointment. He had legal authorization to remain in the country until October of this year. We are doing everything we can to secure his immediate release, and we demand swift and transparent action by the federal government on this apparent overreach. Across the nation, we have seen aggressive escalations by ICE that raise serious concerns on the use of excessive force and a lack of accountability. As New Yorkers, we will stand up for the rights and dignity of every neighbor.”

Meanwhile, Mamdani said in a post on X, “I am outraged to hear a New York City Council employee was detained in Nassau County by federal immigration officials at a routine immigration appointment. This is an assault on our democracy, on our city, and our values. I am calling for his immediate release and will continue to monitor the situation.”