Who is Sharereh Moghadam? ICE detains woman with green card, husband says ‘she passed exam for citizenship’

A Studio City, Los Angeles business owner has described his anguish after his wife, Sharereh Moghadam, was detained by ICE nearly a month ago after attending an in-person immigration meeting. Hooshang Aghdassi, her husband, said that she had a green card and had expected the meeting to be a step closer to citizenship, according to NBC San Diego. Instead, Moghadam was sent to a detention center in Phoenix, Arizona. Who is Sharereh Moghadam? Woman with green card detained in US by ICE, husband says ‘she passed exam for citizenship’ (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP - representational image)(Getty Images via AFP)

"She had green card and passed exam for citizenship and was waiting for the ceremony," said Aghdassi. “She is not a bank robber or thief or criminal."

Who is Sharereh Moghadam?

Aghdassi said Moghadam was born in Iran and entered the country legally with her documents in order. He believes she was detained over a recent trip to Iran. ICE has dismissed Aghdassi's claims that Moghadam had no criminal history.

Read More | Who is Rumeysa Ozturk? Video shows masked federal agents arresting Turkish Tufts University student

"Reports that Sharareh Moghaddam has no criminal history are completely FALSE and are only being used to try garner support for a thief. Sharareh Moghaddam is neither a citizen nor a national of the United States. She is an Iranian native and citizen with a documented criminal history dating back to 2015. Moghaddam entered the United States at an unknown time and location in 2014 and obtained lawful status in 2016. Despite being granted the opportunity to remain in the country, between August 2015 and May 9, 2019, Moghaddam was convicted of two separate theft offenses, demonstrating a clear disregard for U.S. laws and rendering her subject to removal under U.S. immigration law," an ICE spokesperson said in a statement to NBC4.

Read More | Louisiana Marine veteran speaks out after wife detained by ICE during Green Card interview

Moghadam and her husband together run a balloon shop along Laurel Canyon. Several customers of the shop have been signing a petition urging lawmakers to intervene before Moghadam's next hearing.

Aghdassi said he is hoping to be reunited with his wife. "Years ago, for us, the dream was the U.S. is a land of opportunity and freedom, and it was, but right now you can see everything changed. You don't feel secure anymore," he said.