Tom Homan speaks out as Selena Gomez sobs over ICE raids in viral clip: ‘No apologies’

Tom Homan has reacted to Selena Gomez’s Instagram video in which she sobbed over ICE raids. On being asked about Gomez’s video, Donald Trump’s border czar said the president’s administration has “no apologies” for the ICE raids targeting illegal migrants in the US. Tom Homan speaks out as Selena Gomez sobs over ICE raids in viral clip (selenagomez/Instagram, REUTERS/Cheney Orr)

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” Gomez said in the since-deleted clip.

On being asked about the video, Homan denied the alleged attacks Gomez referred to, and clarified that Immigration Customs and Enforcement is only targeting illegal migrants with prior criminal history. “If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We’re going to do this operation without apology,” Homan told Fox News.

He added, “We’re gonna make our community safer. It is all for the good of this nation. And we’re gonna keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward.”

Homan further said he does not think that any families were arrested. ICE made as many as 286 arrests on Saturday, January 24, and 956 on Sunday, January 26, according to New York Post. Homan recently also said deportations will be carried out every day, adding that people who are in the US illegally are “on the table” for deportation.

Selena Gomez’s support for immigrant rights

Gomez is known for her support for immigrant rights. She even hosted a show called Living Undocumented in 2019, which highlighted the struggles of various immigrant families fearing ICE deportations. The same year, Gomez wrote an op-ed for Time, discussing her aunt’s journey crossing the US-Mexico border “hidden in the back of the truck” in the early 90s.

“I’m concerned about the way people are being treated in my country. As a Mexican-American woman I feel a responsibility to use my platform to be a voice for people who are too afraid to speak,” she wrote at the time. “Fear shouldn’t stop us from getting involved and educating ourselves on an issue that affects millions of people in our country. Fear didn’t stop my aunt from getting into the back of that truck. And for that, I will always be grateful.”