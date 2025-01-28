Selena Gomez weeps in video on Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, deletes later: 'My people are getting attacked'

Singer-actor Selena Gomez wept days after US President Donald Trump took the decision to decision to deport illegal immigrants from their country. Taking to her Instagram Stories, which was later deleted, Selena cried. (Also Read | Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco volunteer for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts as Justin Bieber enjoys vacation) Selena Gomez wept profusely in a now-deleted video.

Selena Gomez cried over deportation of Mexicans from US

The singer, wearing a black outfit, recorded the video seemingly from her home. A video was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user, @SELENAT0RSARMY. In it Selena said, “I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Internet is divided on Selena's weeping video

She also included the text “I’m sorry” with a Mexican flag on her Instagram Stories. The video, which was shared on social media platforms, received backlash from the people. A person tweeted, "There is a legal way to come into the United States. Why don’t they try that?"

A comment read, "It’s 2025, are we seriously still grabbing our phones to record ourselves crying???" "People laughing at her are so disgusting, mind you, her people are getting deported, including children too. She has the right to cry. She comes from Mexican immigrant parents. She was given an opportunity. We love you, Selena," said a person. "This is heartbreaking. Can you let the woman express her emotions?? imagine being a big artist and not being able to do anything for her people; she must feel devastated," tweeted a fan.

Later, Selena shared a note on her Instagram Stories, which read, "Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people." She deleted it too. In 2019, Selena produced a Netflix documentary called Living Undocumented, where they discuss the issue of immigration and the lives of eight illegal immigrant families living in the US during the Trump administration.

About US deportation

The US president has vowed to carry out the biggest deportation wave in history. Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum recently said that her country received around 4000 deported migrants during Trump's first week back in office, which was "not a substantial increase" on the usual rate. Just over 190,000 people were deported to Mexico from January to November 2024, according to government figures, representing around 17,200 per month.

Since he took office a week ago, thousands of migrants have been deported to Central and South America -- but in most cases, the deportations stemmed from agreements predating his return to power.