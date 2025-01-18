Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco volunteer for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts as Justin Bieber enjoys vacation

As the Los Angeles wildfires wreaked havoc across the city and surrounding areas, several celebrities donated huge amounts towards the rescue and rehabilitation process. Some were even seen on the ground, helping out rehabilitation staff with their chores and supplies, including singer-actor Selena Gomez and her new fiance, songwriter and record producer Benny Blanco. (Also Read: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seen volunteering amid LA wildfire as bff Taylor Swift donates to…) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco volunteer for Los Angeles wildfire rehabilitation; Justin Bieber enjoys vacation.

Fans throw shade at Justin Bieber

An X user took this opportunity to share a collage of images with the caption, “There are two types of people in this world... one donating and volunteering to help victims of the LA wildfires, another one on vacation.”

The first picture was that of Selena and Benny wearing masks and helping out the rehabilitation workers in tragedy-stricken Los Angeles. The other still was a screenshot of an Instagram Story by Selena's ex-boyfriend and singer Justin Bieber vacationing. He can be seen lounging in his tights on a wooden chair next to a river.

Selena and Justin's fans then went to war in the comment section. “No (crying emojis) there are two types of people one is a win and billionaire another one is a loser and broke,” wrote a Selena fan. “She was always too good for him. Things like this show it. He’d drag her down if she was still with him. Benny is out there with her doing care packages, but I am certain he would’ve never done these things with her,” commented another.

Bieber fans defend

“They are still better than Selena and her fiance who doesn't bath,” said a Bieber fan, comparing Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, to Selena and Benny. “OMG, are you serious? is he not a victim right now too?? I don’t think people realize what p diddy did to him, but soon I know we will,” posted another fan, alluding to the reports of Justin's close past ties with the disgraced rapped Diddy.

On the work front, Selena was last seen in Emilia Perez and Only Murders in the Building season 4. Meanwhile, Justin released his last album, Justice, in 2021.