Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seen volunteering amid LA wildfire as bff Taylor Swift donates to…

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have stepped up to offer their support amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, volunteering in person to assist those on the frontlines. Later in a heartfelt Instagram post, Selena expressed her appreciation for the brave individuals, sharing a glimpse of their efforts. This comes after Taylor Swift's big donation announcement to relief organisations. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seen volunteering amid LA wildfire(Selena Gomez Instagram)

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco step in to help amid LA Wildfire

Gomez and her producer beau were seen distributing sandwiches to first responders, including firefighters and police officers, who have been tirelessly working to control the fires. On Thursday, the duo, dressed casually and wearing masks, took an active role in providing meals and refreshments to the heroes on the ground ensuring they were well-fed.

Sharing a short clip on her Instagram handle, focusing on on the crowd of emergency workers, the singer wrote, “I’m grateful for these individuals." She went on to share more glimpses of the situation.

Alongside the popstars, a host of other celebrities are also stepping up, with Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Gwen Stefani, and more all set to perform at the L.A. FireAid Concert later this month.

Taylor Swift makes multiple donations for LA Wildfires

Earlier Taylor Swift shared a moving message about the devastating Los Angeles fires, revealing that she made an undisclosed donation to aid in relief efforts while urging her fans to contribute as well.

“The fires in California have affected so many families, and it’s been truly heartbreaking to witness,” the Cruel Summer singer shared on her Instagram story on Thursday. Expressing her sorrow over the immense loss and destruction, she added, “As so many face some of the toughest challenges of their lives, there are also incredible groups and organisations coming together to help these communities rebuild.”

In the same story, the singer mentioned several charities she supported, including the California Community Foundation Fund, Greater Los Angeles Education Relief, Habitat for Humanity, MusiCares, and others.

She concluded with a call to action, saying, “These are the organisations I’ve donated to. If you feel moved or able to give, please consider donating.”