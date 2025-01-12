From Lady Gaga to Beyonce, a quick look at artists who could perform at Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump will take the oath of office as US president for the second time on January 20 in Washington, DC. It is a Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday, and admirers are anticipating a day filled with amusement, spectacle, and grandeur. Donald Trump's oath ceremony is likely to see several renowned artists gracing the event with their performances.

Trump seemed to have trouble drawing celebrities to his first inaugural ceremony in 2017. Who would perform at Trump's second inauguration?

Trump inauguration: What we know about performers

The presidential inauguration usually features a marching band, an array of celebrity performances, and musical acts. There will also be inaugural galas on the day.

John Legend, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce have all made appearances at previous inaugurations.

Trump's administration is yet to give confirmation about musical acts that will perform on the day, including the highly anticipated rendition of the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, on the Capitol steps.

Country music

In the past, country music has played a significant role at presidential inaugurations, particularly those of Republican presidents. Performers like Lee Greenwood, who is well-known for “God Bless the USA,” have played at Trump's events before and are thought to be top choices for the 2025 inauguration. Likewise, Toby Keith, who played in 2017, may make a comeback.

Also Read: Did Mike Pence's wife snub Trump and Melania during Carter's funeral? Ex-VP reveals what happened between them

Christian and gospel music aligns

Including gospel and Christian music is consistent with the beliefs of several Trump supporters. Performers from this genre might be asked to participate, fitting nicely with the event's religious and patriotic themes.

A mix of prominent and emerging artists

Both prominent and promising artists performed at the 2017 inauguration. There are speculations that lesser-known artists who have endorsed Trump's views could be included for 2025, giving them a national stage.

Kid Rock, a 53-year-old singer, has long been an outspoken advocate for the Republican Party and Trump.

Rock, whose actual name is Robert James Richie, sang before Trump's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July and attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in November with Trump's team. It seems probable that he will return to the stage.

Mary Millben seems to have a high chance of performing at the event as she sang the national anthem at both the RNC and Trump's another event in Madison Square Garden last July.