Melania Trump's striking outfit at Jimmy Carter's funeral sparks buzz online; Did it hold any hidden message?

Melania Trump, the incoming US First Lady, garnered attention due to her eye-catching outfit at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, where several leaders arrived to pay their respects to the late President Jimmy Carter. Melania Trump sitting beside President-elect Donald Trump and ex-U.S. President Barack Obama as they attend state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC(Getty Images via AFP)

While Melania's attire was striking, it did not seem appropriate for Carter's memorial service. He died on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

Her coat was a suitably black tone, but the printed pictures of a couple kissing made her big white collar painfully stand out, Glam.com reported.

Other noteworthy appearances at the memorial service included former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. Most of the leaders opted to wear dark-colored clothes in accordance with customary funeral and memorial customs.

Trump donned a black suit with a cobalt-blue tie, which was looking absolutely dignified.

Melania Trump's trenchcoat belongs to Valentino's fall 2019 collection

Melania's trenchcoat is from Valentino's fall 2019 collection, which featured a partnership with the Japanese company Undercover. The long silhouette of the item, which also includes a belt, extended to the former model's ankles.

Melania's hair was styled in a chignon, and her makeup included the ideal smokey eye for the day. The rest of her appearance was simple. However, some questioned whether the soon-to-be FLOTUS was giving away too much with her ensemble as the huge flaps over her shoulders were an unanticipated choice for a memorial ceremony.

Did Melania coat bear a hidden message? If yes, then for whom?

The eye-catching features and enormous collar of Melania Trump's coat undoubtedly generated a lot of curiosity on social media. According to one social media user, Barron's mother deliberately chose the Valentino trench to convey a statement to her social circle during Carter's memorial service.

“Melania's Coat Dress that she wore today is by designer, Valentino. Valentino used a print of the sculpture 'The Kiss' in this collection that she's wearing. The sculpture was originally conceived by a larger sculpture titled, 'The Gates of Hell.' How fitting to wear in a room full of traitors,” a second user tweeted.

Netizens also commented on Melania's oversized collar. A third user questioned, “[Why] does she look like a pilgrim and what's she so mad about?”

“What's with [Melania's] look? She looks like an Amish horse pulling a buggy!” another quipped.

This wasn't the first time Melania was chastised for a fashion faux pas. Her fashion sense was questioned after she attended funeral of Carter's late wife, Rosalynn Carter, in November 2023.