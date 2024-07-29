Melania's ex-friend ruins her ‘personal milestone’ celebration, reminds former First Lady of Trump's contentious pledge

Former US First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday marked her “personal milestone”, asserting that “becoming an American citizen is an achievement that inspired my ongoing commitment to this great nation.” Melania Trump on Sunday celebrated 18 years of being a US citizen.(AP)

However, her former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was quick to remind her that how Donald Trump would undermine it he wins US Presidency.

In a post on X, Melania on Sunday celebrated 18 years of being a US citizen.

“Becoming an American citizen is an achievement that inspired my ongoing commitment to this great nation. Today marks the 18th anniversary of this personal milestone,” she wrote.

Trump's third wife also provided a link of her statement in 2023, when she said, “I was born and raised in the picturesque country of Slovenia, where my parents taught me the importance of a strong work ethic and pursuing my dreams. The values they instilled in me at an early age inspired my fashion and modeling career, and brought me to beautiful cities like Paris and Milan.”

Reacting to her post, political commentator Gunther Eagleman wrote: “You set the bar high for being the best First Lady in history!!!”

“Its nice to see legal immigrants who love this country. We need more of this and less of that,” another X user reacted.

Melania Trump's ex-friend remind her about Trump's sharp remarks

Wolkoff promptly reminded Melania of what former US President Trump had said about people in precisely the same predicament that the former First Lady was once in. She served as an advisor to Melania during the administration of Trump .

Re-sharing Melania's post on X, Wolkoff stressed that the former First Lady received US citizenship on 28 July, 2006 after her only son Barron Trump's birth on 20 March, 2006.

“Melania’s 'Personal Milestone' is JUST that, only for MELANIA TRUMP!” her ex-friend wrote..

“For EVERYONE ELSE, Trump said he’d end the long-standing CONSTITUTIONAL Right & he’d sign an executive order that 'ENSURES children born to parents who do not have legal status in the U.S. will NOT BE CONSIDERED U.S. Citizens,” she added.

She also attached an article from NBC news that mentions that legal action would be expected if Trump were to go ahead with his plans.

Trump has vowed to end birthright citizenship in the US if he wins in the November elections. In a May campaign video, he declared that on the first day of his administration, he would sign an executive order guaranteeing that children born to parents without legal status in the country would not be regarded as citizens.