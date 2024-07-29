Chelsea Handler takes brutal dig at ‘wingnut elegy’ JD Vance, drags Trump into ‘childless cat ladies’ row to back Harris

Chelsea Handler has expressed outrage over GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance's 2021 “childless cat ladies” jab against Democrats, including Kamala Harris. This comes after Vance played down his remarks in conversation with conservative media personality Megyn Kelly, stating that it was a “sarcastic comment”. Chelsea Handler reminded JD Vance that there is “no correlation between childless people and the presidency”. (X/AP)

“People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said. The substance of what I said, Megyn - I'm sorry, it's true,” he added.

Taking to X, American comedian and actress Handler shared a video, saying: “Listen up, you wingnut elegy. This country is still controlled by men in systems that were set up by men that are carefully crafted to continue to benefit men.”

“So, to put it in women-hating terms you’ll understand, you’re being hysterical,” she remarked.

Chelsea Handler mocks Trump's family to defend Kamala Harris

She further pointed out that there is “no correlation between childless people and the presidency”. Backing Harris' run for White House, she noted the US VP has two step children just like first President George Washington.

Continuing her tirade against Vance, she reminded him that no president in American history has ever been a mother" because they all have always been men.

The actress further dragged Donald Trump's name and mocked him for having five children with three different women.

“But maybe if she had five kids with three different men, and a scandalous affair with a porn star, and was convicted felon, that would be more palatable to Republican men,” she quipped in reference to GOP presidential nominee.

Handler went on to highlight the now-debunked claim that Vance once had intimate relations with a couch.

“You sad, diet, Mountain-Dew-drinking, couch-humping, dolphin-porn aficionado, all of us childless cat and dog ladies are gonna go from childless and crushing it to childless and crushing you in November,” she said.

“And before you tell me he didn’t really f*** a couch, spare me. I grew up in New Jersey in the 80s where everyone had a couch in their basement and I know a couch f***** when I see one.”

Handler's clip on X, which has garnered over 3 million views, received mixed response from netizens, with few lauding her by commenting “Well done”.

However, one user bashed her for promoting childness. “Your entire purpose has been to normalize being a childless, single, pill addicted, promiscuous self loathing cat lady.”

“It's the only reason you're somewhat famous. It was your task,” the user added.

Last year, Handler received backlash from conservatives, including Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News anchor, for celebrating her childlessness in a comedy skit video for “The Daily Show.”

Responding to the criticism, Handler hit back at Carlson and asked: “Are you really upset about how much freedom I have or are you upset that you haven’t been able to take it away from me yet?”