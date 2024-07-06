Megyn Kelly launches brutal attack on ‘power hungry’ Jill Biden, quips she guides 'infirm' Joe like…

American journalist Megyn Kelly has launched a scathing attack on First Lady Jill Biden amidst reports that she wants US President Joe Biden to continue his run for a second term, despite the call to withdraw from the race. Megyn Kelly called Jill "power-hungry aspirant to political power” who recently appeared on Vogue Magazine's cover. (AP/Reuters)

Appearing on Piers Morgan's online television show ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, Kelly called Jill "power-hungry aspirant to political power” who recently appeared on Vogue Magazine's cover. She claimed Jill staged the photo shoot for the magazine to "promote herself" in an attempt to run a “shadow presidency” in lieu of her "infirm" husband, Biden.

“I think she’s been exposed as a power-hungry aspirant herself to political power,” she told Morgan.

Jill is reportedly pressuring Biden to resist the growing pressure to withdraw from the presidential contest due to worries about his advanced age, especially after his lackluster debate performance against Trump. While responding to questions, Biden stammered, appeared confused and even lost his train of thought.

Kelly, the current host of ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’, further hit out at Jill for a 2021 photo, in which the First Lady can be seen sitting on a chair as she wrote on X: “Prepping for the G7”.

“She’s not the damn president. Get out of the chair,” Kelly said while targeting Jill, as per news site Mediaite. She went on to say that no one wants Jill at the G7 and “no one elected” her to “lead us politically”.

Kelly says Jill Biden wants ‘shadow presidency’

Kelly also remembered the backlash she faced after criticising the First Lady for insisting to be referred as Dr Jill Biden due to the doctor of education degree (EdD) that she earned. “Why does she insist on it? Because she’s power hungry. Because she has a small, fractured ego that she needs built up,” she said, adding that the only medical doctors are entitled to such title.

Kelly further compared the footage of Jill guiding Biden while leaving the debate stage in Atlanta last week to the way a “mama” would lead a "toddler."

Despite Biden's appalling performance in the debate, Jill said, “Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question! You knew all the facts!”

Jill's comments, according to Kelly, were “the way I speak to my dog when he sits on command.”

“This is the leader of the free world. She knows how infirm he is. She wants a shadow presidency,” she added.