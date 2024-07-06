Biden must undergo cognitive and neurological testing, famed brain specialist says ‘I was not alone in…’

Following reports that Joe Biden told Democratic governors that he needs more sleep and intends to avoid events scheduled after 8pm, renowned renowned Dr. Sanjay Gupta called on the US President to undergo an extensive neurological and cognitive testing and then make the reports publicly available. Biden's mumbling and rambling prompt call for President to undergo detailed cognitive testing.(REUTERS)

During the meeting with governors at White House on Wednesday night, Hawaii Governor Josh Green questioned Biden about his health after the Commander-in-Chief said that he needs to work fewer hours. The 81-year-old POTUS gave a strange response, stating “I don't know about my brain.”

However, Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden campaign chairwoman, said that he was “obviously making a joke,” adding that “All kidding aside.”

Meanwhile, CNN, citing sources, reported that Biden's remarks in the meeting left several governors annoyed. The meeting came amidst raging concerns about his physical and mental capacity as he continues to run for the presidency, despite calls to step down from the race.

Sanjay Gupta says ‘it was concerning to…’

In an opinion piece for the outlet, CNN's chief medical correspondent stated that over a dozen healthcare professionals had contacted him following Biden's “concerning” debate performance against Trump last week, citing in particular his “rambling”, stumbling and “open-mouthed expression” on stage.

“For me as a brain specialist, it was concerning to watch President Joe Biden, and it quickly became clear that I was not alone in my reaction,” Gupta wrote.

Gupta added that they were concerned about Biden's rambling, no facial movement, slow speech, losing train of thoughts in the middle of speech and open-mouthed expression from a neurological standpoint.

Is Biden suffering from dementia and parkinsonism?

He further mentioned terms like "dementia" and "parkinsonism," emphasising that he was merely making observations, clearing that this wasn't his actual diagnosis.

“The consensus from the doctors reaching out to me, however, was that the president should be encouraged to undergo detailed cognitive and movement disorder testing, and those results should be made available to the public,” he wrote.

He further highlighted the need for transparent testing, stressing how crucial it is since "the whole country is watching now".

Gupta's appeals coincide with growing worries about Biden's health after he admitted that he underwent a medical examination following the poor debate performance. He, however, stressed that his health is absolutely fine.

Later, a White House confirmed that Biden's brief doctor's appointment was "not a physical" and was simply meant to evaluate what appeared to be a persistent cold.