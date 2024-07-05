Trump faces flak as he challenges Biden for 'no holds barred’ presidential debate: ‘Why won’t you allow….’

Donald Trump, who launched a scathing attack against the US President in his Fourth of July message, has now posed a new challenge for Joe Biden following his disastrous performance in the CNN debate in Atlanta. Trump has challenged Biden for “no holds barred” debate to prove his “competence or lack thereof.”(AP Photo)

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump challenged Biden for “no holds barred” debate to prove his “competence or lack thereof.” This means that a debate with fewer rules and no moderators.

“I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred,” Trump stated. “An all-on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country.”

While the First Debate set a record in regard to ratings with 47.9 million viewers, Trump asserted but this one will surpass past ratings due to its format.

Calling it another “test for me”, the former president noted it would be a “great evening” with “just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!!!”

Netizens react to Trump's debate proposal

Trump's latest challenge to Biden received mixed response from the netizens, with one commenting, “Let’s go!” while others slammed him for “lying” in the previous debate.

“Why should he debate again? All Trump does is lie,” an X user commented.

“Why won’t you allow fact checkers?,” another wrote.

A third user wrote, "Why? You didn’t do anything but lie in the last one.

“It would be great but his handlers will never allow it,” one more commented.

Will Biden step down from WH race?

Following the first debate, many key Democrats demanded Biden to withdraw from the race.

In an effort to garner support and put an end to the mounting pressure on him to step down from the presidential race, Biden summoned around two dozen Democratic governors and VP Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

However, NY Post reported that Biden told attendees that he needs more sleep. He also said that he is planning to avoid events scheduled after 8 p.m.

Earlier reports have claimed that Biden could fully perform his duties between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The second Biden-Trump debate is set for September 10 at 9 pm and Biden has already pledged to take the stage again. The POTUS has declared that “I am running”, despite having hard time in last few weeks.