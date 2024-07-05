Trump demeans ‘cognitively challenged’ Biden in 4th July message, says POTUS choked like dog, but Kamala Harris is…

As Donald Trump is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to brutally targeting his Democrat rival Joe Biden ahead of the November elections, the former President used the Fourth of July as an opportunity to mock the incumbent. Trump's most recent assault on Biden occurs only hours after a leaked video from a golf course surfaced, in which he was heard berating both Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris.(AP )

Trump's most recent assault on Biden occurs only hours after a leaked video from a golf course surfaced, in which he was heard berating both Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris. Now, on July 4, when the US annually celebrates its Independence Day, the Republican leader has made crude remarks against Biden and Harris in a social media post.

Trump called Biden "cognitively challenged," claiming that he choked like a dog during the first presidential debate of 2024 and tried to blame his blunders on cold and international travel.

"Happy Fourth of July to all, including to our highly incapable 'President', who uses Prosecutors to go after his Political Opponent, who choked like a dog during the Debate but tried to pretend it was 'International Travel' (only 12 days rest!) and, when that gig was up, he blamed it on a “cold.” Therefore, why would anyone say he’s cognitively challenged?" Trump wrote.

What Trump has to say on Kamala Harris and Jack Smith?

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee then turned his bow towards Harris, and mocked her poor performance in the Democrat nominating process. He, however, added that it doesn't mean the Indian-American leader is not a “highly talented” politician. He even called Harris his “potentially new Democrat Challenger.”

As this year elections is also about Trump's legal battles and his conviction in hush money case, the former president also blasted “corrupt and deranged” Biden Prosecutor Jack Smith, who is “working hard for Crooked Joe, but it will never be enough — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The timing of Trump's post coincides with Biden's admission in two recent interviews that he was "screwed up" during the debate. Meanwhile, a NY POST report claimed that the President informed Democratic governors at White House on Wednesday night that he requires more sleep and that he would not be attending any events after 8 pm.

Trump and his son Barron's video goes viral

In a video that was leaked on social media, Trump referred to Biden as a "broken down pile of crap". He was spotted sitting in a golf cart with his son Barron Trump by his side, asking a group of people how he did in the debate while clutching a bundle of cash.

"We kicked that old, broken down pile of crap. He just quit, you know — he’s quitting the race,” Trump said. “I got him out — and that means we have Kamala.”

He called Harris "so bad" and "so pathetic".