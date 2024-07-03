Was Donald Trump a regular client of Jeffrey Epstein’s 'Massage' services, new memo goes viral

On Tuesday, a judge in Florida ordered the release of the transcripts from a 2006 prosecution of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which have reportedly linked former President Donald Trump to the sex scandal in a very direct fashion. NBC News aired footage which showed Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein at the former's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida in 1992.

Did Donald Trump have any massage appointments with Jeffrey Epstein?

After the Florida federal judge's order, new set of evidence against sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is circulating on the internet. Anti-Trump camp claims this time the evidence proves a strong link between Trump and Epstein.

“This era demands we speak the truth. Facts: Donald Trump is a pedophile who raped 12 AND 13 year old's - Jeffrey Epstein was the pimp,” one user posted, while another wrote, “Trump and Epstein were closer than we thought.”

The memo screenshots that have been sourced from the Office of State Attorney Dave Aronberg of Palm Beach County provide notes of Trump's phone calls with Epstein. In the original documents, these memos were in a “triangular” marked folder, a code sign for the notorious paedophile-related case.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump outraises Joe Biden with $331 million in second-quarter campaign funds

One released memo shows a scheduled call for Epstein from Trump at 5.18 pm on the ***-***-4449 phone number, whereas another one slated for 5.15 (am/pm not specified) on the same phone number. However, it wasn't clear why the calls were made. But many netizens claimed it was because Trump was on Epstein's “massage client's list.”

The documents have come out thanks to a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, allowing what normally is non-disclosure to be disclosed primarily because of public interest involved in the case.

What do the new Epstein files expose about Donald Trump?

The grand jury transcript mainly revealed the the notorious paedophile sexually assaulted two minor girls before cutting a plea deal. The transcript clearly showed how those two girls were later treated as criminals rather than victims. And now social media is flooded with court documents dated 2016 and some memos alleging Trump was a regular “massaging client” of Epstein and raped those minors.

With new claims being made that Trump contacted Epstein multiple times between 2004 and 2006. These previously unseen screenshots were sealed in 2008 as part of Alexander Acosta's deal for Epstein and were released for the first time by the State of Florida on July 1.

ALSO READ| Newly released documents expose severe flaws in 2006 Jeffrey Epstein case handling. What went wrong?

However, Trump's name did appear in the transcripts. A possible explanation for why the former president was not investigated at the time could be that he was not yet a political figure in 2004.

Epstein's list, released in January, noted that the late paedophile held business links with several A-listers and political figures, including Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Stephen Hawking and more.

What did January documents mention about Trump's links to Epstein?

The January document is part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, a sexually harassed victim of Epstein. The document was among the more than 200 pieces released at that time. But the January 3 one named Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson.

Sarah Ransomewas the one who unsealed some photos of Epstein and his clients and claimed she was sitting on a videotape of Trump that would back up her allegations.

How has Donald Trump reacted to reports of links with Jeffrey Epstein?

Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung, “thoroughly debunked” any claims regarding Trump's relationship with the notorious paedophile. However, the former president had never addressed Epstein, even not on his X-dupe platform, Truth Social.