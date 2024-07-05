Joe Biden pleads for ‘more sleep’, plans to avoid events after 8 pm: ‘I don’t know about my brain'

Biden! Biden! Biden! Well, it seems all focus has been shifted to the incumbent President Joe Biden after his last week's poor debate performance with Republican rival Donald Trump. Rather than talking about Trump, Biden has become a spotlight for both Republicans and Democrats. Joe Biden answered a query about his health from Hawaii Governor Josh Green by stating, "I don't know about my brain." (AP)

In order to cool the raging concerns around his mental and physical fitness, the 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief held meetings with Democratic Governors and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. The meeting came amidst call to step aside from the White House race and give a chance to a strong candidate who can give a bold fight to Trump.

Now a new report claims that Biden told a group of around two dozen Democratic governors at the White House that he requires to sleep more, work for less hours, and avoid events after 8 p.m.

The New York Times confirmed Biden's acknowledgement, citing two attendees of the crucial meeting and additional individuals who received information about the statement.

The president made this startling admission about his limitations after his lackluster debate performance against Trump. despite his frequent declarations that he will seek a second term.

While reacting to the report, one user on X wrote, “it’s joever”, while another said, “Even presidents need their beauty sleep!”

“So 'sleepy Joe' is actually a thing now?” a third user quipped.

Biden annoys governors with a bizarre joke

According to the publication, Biden answered a query about his health from Hawaii Governor Josh Green by stating, “I don't know about my brain.” Biden's campaign chairwoman, Jen O'Malley Dillon, stated that the POTUS was “obviously making a joke, and added, “All kidding aside.”

His remark left several governors in the meeting irritated, sources told CNN.

Biden is prone to forgetful missteps and exhaustion if he participates in an event that takes place before 10 a.m. or after 4 pm, reported Axios, citing White House aides after the debate.



White House on Thursday confirmed that Biden was examined by the doctors after the CNN debate. “Several days later, the president was seen to check on his cold and was recovering well,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates stated.

Biden admits he fell asleep on stage

Days after the debate, Biden admitted that he nearly "fell asleep" during the July 27 presidential debate because he was so worn out following his trip overseas.

However, he did get 13 days of relaxation after his foreign visits. According top reports, he is said to have indulged in afternoon naps at Camp David for a week.

Addressing the Democratic fundraisers in McLean, Virginia, Biden said: “I decided to travel around the world a couple of times... shortly before the debate,” according to the New York Post. “It wasn’t very smart [to be] traveling around the world a couple times.”

Regretting the fact that he “didn’t listen to my staff”, he went on to say, “and then I almost fell asleep on stage.”