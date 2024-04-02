 “We aren’t ready for Ozempic Trump”: X users on former POTUS’ drastic weight loss - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

“We aren’t ready for Ozempic Trump”: X users on former POTUS’ drastic weight loss

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 04:14 PM IST

Trump appears to have lost a few pounds.

The world and its uncle – including Donald Trump – have been always very bothered about Trump’s physical attributes. The former POTUS has often been accused of being economic with the truth about his height and weight. For example, when he was arrested, Trump claimed he was 6’ 3’’ and 215 pounds, which would put him on par with NFL quarterbacks.

A thinner Donald Trump (Source: X)
A thinner Donald Trump (Source: X)

More recently, he was spotted on Easter looking like had gone down a few pounds. X users in particular were very curious about his weight loss with some claiming that he was on Ozempic, a drug that is used as a weekly injection to lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While Ozempic is not technically approved for weight loss, Wegovy, a medication that contains higher amounts of semaglutide than Ozempic is approved for chronic weight management in individuals with a BMI of 30 and higher.

In the past, Trump has denied taking Ozempic or Wegovy for weight loss and has instead claimed that he did it naturally. Reacting to Trump’s post, one user wrote: “We are not ready for the raw power of Ozempic Trump.”

Another wrote: “He's on Ozempic. It's so over. He's lost the mandate of Heaven. He won't win a single electoral delegate. He's consigned to the dustbin of history now.”


A third wondered if Trump had been “replaced by an actor”.

A Trump supporter on the other hand got nostalgic about the former POTUS’ partiality towards Big Macs and wrote: “Bro needs a hamburger.”

Other floated the theory that Trump wasn’t on Ozempic but was “eating clean”.

While others also commented on Trump’s weight loss, one sartorially-minded commentator wondered: “Does this man not have a tailor? He's swimming in his suits no matter what shape he's in.”

In January, Trump claimed that he had lost 20 pounds during the election campaign. Trump had said: “ I've been so busy I haven't been able to eat very much. I'm not able to sit down and eat like a person like you - you can sit down and eat. Me, it's a little bit tougher.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / “We aren’t ready for Ozempic Trump”: X users on former POTUS’ drastic weight loss
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On