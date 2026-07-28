D4VD case update: Did Celeste Rivas' family know about their relationship? Defense makes fresh claims in court

The preliminary hearing for singer D4VD, whose legal name is David Burke, entered another key phase on Monday as defense attorneys argued that Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family knew about the pair's relationship before her death. The preliminary hearing for singer D4VD, whose legal name is David Burke, entered another key phase on Monday as defense attorneys argued that Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family knew about the pair's relationship before her death. (D4vd on X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

The claims came days after prosecutors presented text messages, photographs and forensic testimony to support allegations that Burke sexually abused the teenager before killing her in April 2025.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, sexual abuse of a child and mutilation of a body. Prosecutors have alleged Burke killed Rivas after she threatened to reveal their years-long sexual relationship, which they said began when she was 13. They further alleged he dismembered her body before it was discovered months later inside a Tesla in September 2025.

The hearing concluded on Monday as the judge ruled that Burke, a.k.a D4vd, will go on trial for murder over the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Also read: Way cleared for pop singer D4vd to stand trial on murder, mutilation charges

Defense claimed family approved trips with D4VD According to TMZ, Burke's attorneys introduced evidence they said shows Rivas's family was aware she spent time with the singer and, in some instances, approved her travel with him.

The defense alleged that Celeste's sister accompanied the pair to one of Burke's performances in Las Vegas. Attorneys also referenced a notarized parental travel authorization that allegedly permitted the teenager to travel to London for a week in 2024 without other family members.

Defense lawyers suggested these documents contradict earlier public statements from Celeste's father, Jesus Rivas. Speaking through attorney Patrick Steinfeld in May, Jesus Rivas told TMZ that he had never had contact with Burke. He also reportedly said the family had never received money from the singer or anyone associated with him.

Also read: Did D4vd release track ‘I Did It’ amid Celeste Rivas murder hearings? Inside the Apple Music hack

Prosecutors rely on texts, photos and forensic evidence Prosecutors alleged that Rivas had threatened to expose his relationship with a minor and ruin his multimillion-dollar music career, which is why he killed her. Evidence presented in court on Monday revealed threats Hernandez made to Burke on April 22, 2025, as a result of conflicts over his friendship with another girl.

One of the texts, which was filled with profanity, said, "I swear to GOD I will kill u," followed by a threat to strangle him and tell her father lies about him. The text continued, "I will damage anything, I will end your career and your life."

Burke sent Hernandez an Uber the next day to bring her up to his Hollywood home. Once she got there, Burke allegedly stabbed her, according to the prosecution.

Detective Corey Farrell of the Los Angeles Police Department stated during questioning at the court on Monday that text messages revealed the defendant and the child had gone to church with her family.

The detective responded to the defense by stating that he knew the adolescent had told the defendant she was 16 and 18 at separate points in time, misrepresenting her age.

Burke is accused of murder, unlawful mutilation of human remains, and ongoing sexual assault of a kid under the age of 14.

The arraignment for Burke is set for August 31.