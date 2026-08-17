Hayden Panettiere death: What happened after she was found unresponsive in Greenville Airbnb? Neighbor reveals details

The neighbor said they never actually saw Panettiere in the building. “I don't know that she was there long, and I'm not sure she even ever left the apartment,” the neighbor said, adding, “I can only speak for myself, but you know, I never saw her [and] I haven't spoken to anyone else that said they have.”

A resident of Judson Mill Lofts, the luxury apartment complex where Panettiere died, spoke to Page Six about the incident. “I was shocked, as I'm sure everyone in Greenville was, to find out she was here,” the neighbor said.

Hayden Panettiere , best known for "Heroes" and "Nashville," was found dead at 36 inside an Airbnb rental in Greenville, South Carolina , on Sunday, with a neighbor now sharing details of the chaotic hours after her death.

According to the neighbor, property managers sent messages to residents to calm any fears. “The apartment complex has sent out a couple messages saying it wasn't anything criminal and that there's no reason for anyone to be scared or anything like that,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor also said police were at the scene from around noon to 8pm on Sunday and described seeing “the coroner vehicle” arrive, which is when they realized someone had died. "Then woke up this morning to hear that it was Hayden, which is just still shocking," the neighbor said. Two men were also seen "sitting outside the apartment with cops," who "looked like they were in shock, not speaking, and had their heads down," according to the neighbor. The neighbor believed the unit was an Airbnb rental.

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Cause of death and police statement Police said Panettiere was found "unresponsive" and a friend called 911 at 1:51pm, as per TMZ.

According to 911 audio obtained by Page Six, she died after an apparent "overdose." Paramedics responded to a call about an "unidentified female" in "cardiac arrest," and attempted to save her using "advanced cardiac life support" and chest compressions, but she was pronounced dead at 2:23pm.

A Greenville police said in a statement: "Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene." The spokesperson added, “The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call,” per NBC News.

A source also told TMZ that Panettiere had flown to South Carolina from Los Angeles just a day before her death with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and had recently been dealing with back pain.

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Her father's statement Panettiere's father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed her death in a statement, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," he said. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen.” He added, “We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

Panettiere started acting at 11 months old in commercials, according to her Television Academy bio, and later appeared in soap operas "One Life to Live" and "Guiding Light," as well as films like "Remember the Titans," "Ice Princess" and "Bring It On: All or Nothing." She played Claire Bennet on "Heroes" and Juliette Barnes on "Nashville," a role that earned her two Golden Globe nominations. She recently published a memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning.”