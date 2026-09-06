'Joined Navy at bottom of the sea': US claims it sank Iranian oil tanker in Gulf of Oman | Watch
This attack comes after CENTCOM claimed it struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday.
The United States Central Command on Sunday claimed that it struck another vessel amid its war with Iran. In the latest update, the US CENTCOM stated it sank MT Kylo in the Gulf of Oman.
“Thanks to the precision and professionalism of American service members, the M/T Kylo sank in the Gulf of Oman today and joined Iran’s navy at the bottom of the sea,” CENTCOM wrote on X.
As per Marine Traffic, MT Kylo is a Comoros-flagged crude oil tanker. Online traffic tracking websites also detect that tanker to have been in the Gulf of Oman.
This video on X comes after CENTCOM claimed it struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, after the IRGC carried out an attack against American Navy warships. Among these three tankers was MT Kylo.
As per CENTCOM, US forces "permanently disabled" IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. Crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as the "Noxen", in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was directed to abandon ship, was also struck.
Following the strikes on the Iranian oil tankers, US CENTCOM warned of further economic action against Iran.
“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours,” said US Admiral and CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper.
As the war between the US and Iran escalates, Tehran claimed it fired several ballistic missiles on Saturday at a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer.
According to the IRGC, these two American vessels were targeted due to "harassment of Iranian ships."
“The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, attacked with several ballistic missiles the aircraft carrier and a destroyer of the child-killing American army that were harassing Iranian ships and participating in the naval blockade,” the statement read, as carried by IRIB.
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