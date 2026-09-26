Indian YouTuber Paramvir Singh Beniwal shuts down troll asking ‘you want to work for me’ during Las Vegas trip

Indian YouTuber Paramvir Singh Beniwal allegedly faced racism during his recent trip to Las Vegas. He documented his interaction with two men who offered him a job while speaking with him in a mocking tone. The video also captured Beniwal’s reaction to the incident. Indian YouTuber Paramvir Singh Beniwal’s alleged racist interaction with a man in the US. (YouTube/ @Passenger Paramvir)

On September 22, the YouTuber shared a video which captures his trip to the "Entertainment Capital of the World" Las Vegas. In the video, he showed around the casinos, explained more about the local lifestyle, and interacted with others.

Also Read: Indian traveller alleges racist remarks by kids in UK: ‘We had to call the police’

While filming his trip, he was suddenly approached by two men. One of them introduced the other and said that the man owns 73 7-Eleven stores across the country. He then offered Beniwal a job as a cashier.

Beniwal later said the men approached him and his friend with racism in their minds. Beniwal said his friend Vikram, who was there with him, initially failed to understand why the interaction was racist. Beniwal explained how it was a hurtful racist remark.

"They call us 7-11 as mostly Indians work as cashiers in those stores but it was not a funny, casual exchange but a racist attack.”

The YouTuber, instead of backing down, asked the man how much they earn. When one of them answered “a lot”, he shut down the trolls by saying “Next time invest the money in a real chain, instead of a fake one”, referring to a necklace the man was wearing.

Beniwal said the men were livestreaming him and were making some racist content. After the confrontation, however, they kept on saying “Don’t, don’t, don’t”.

He shared the video as part of his 57-minute YouTube clip. The alleged racist interaction takes place in the video around 32:20 minutes.