Candace Owens vs Turning Point USA heats up as podcaster alleges role in Charlie Kirk assassination: ‘I weep for you’

Podcaster Candace Owens leveled shocking allegations against Turning Point USA about Charlie Kirk's assassination. This is not the first time Owens has gone after TPUSA, Kirk's organization, which she used to be a part of. Candace Owens leveled shocking allegations against TPUSA over Charlie Kirk's assassination. (Reuters photos)

In the past too, Owens has alleged that senior TPUSA members had something to do with Kirk's killing, but has thus far not provided any proof. Now, Owens has reposted an alleged communication from the team that conducted the ‘independent review’ of Utah Valley University the day Kirk was killed, along with claims that they could not reach any TPUSA member. Further, she has shared claims that it was not the local TPUSA chapter that wanted to host Kirk's event there, but rather the TPUSA headquarters, who had specified the time and venue.

Also Read | ‘Good men must die, but…’: Charlie Kirk's 2013 post resurfaces one year after his assassination

However, there is no confirmation of these claims and TPUSA is yet to respond to Owens' allegations. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot when attending an event by his organization at the Utah Valley University, on September 10, 2025. Authorities have arrested Utah native Tyler Robinson in the case, and he faces trial. Nonetheless, Owens has continued her attempts to find some conspiracy theory behind Charlie Kirk's assassination, and has again dragged his widow, Erika, into her ongoing feud with TPUSA.

What Candace Owens said about TPUSA and Charlie Kirk? Owens shared a series of posts on X. The latest reads “I weep for you, Charlie.”

In another post, she shared claims that “TPUSA told us the local chapter asked to host the event. Turns out that was a lie- TPUSA headquarters reached out to the UVU chapter to specifically tell them to ask to schedule the event specifically for that time and location.” Owens wrote “They gaslit me for a year when I instantly said there was something weird about how quickly this event came together. They represented to the public that the chapter requested it. No. Headquarters requested it and were being vague to the Chapter Leader about it.”